Clean-up continues in Festus after train derailment

FESTUS, Mo. – Crews are hard at work clearing and replacing a set of train tracks in Festus after Monday’s Union Pacific derailment.

Eleven of the 89 train cars tipped over just west of West City Park. Fortunately, no one was injured. The conductor and an engineer were the only people aboard the train when the accident occurred.

Union Pacific has not publicly discussed the cause for the derailment.

The Tefft family is thankful their home was spared.

“My nerves were shot last night,” said Savannah Tefft. “I was terrified! One of the wheels could have easily come through our house 5>

Festus Fire Chief Kevin Cremer said the train was carrying ballast rock. No hazardous material was on the train.

But for Tefft, seeing what happened still makes her cringe.

“Scary. What if this happens again?” she said. “We’re lucky it wasn’t worse. We’re alive. Very lucky.”

Tefft said there always seems to be something going on at this intersection.

“We’ve always talked about it. It’s just a matter of time before it happens,” she said. “Or a car gets hit. People race out here.”