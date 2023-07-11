ST. LOUIS – Next year marks 175 years since Bellefontaine Cemetery and Arboretum was established, but Tuesday marked 10 days since they have been dealing with severe storm damage. But they are not the only ones.

It has nearby residents in north St. Louis upset at what they are seeing and not seeing.

“I got a couple of people buried over there; I don’t like to see shrubs and grubs on their graves,” Dukan Deville, a local resident.

The severe storm damaged several monumental memorial grounds in north St. Louis.

Deville’s family explained what they have noticed at Bellefontaine Cemetery since then.

“Stones got destroyed, the fences got taken down,” he said.

Sherry Smith, president, and CEO of the historical burial grounds, described the moments one of her workers heard a colossal tree topple over.

“A loud squishing sucking sound of the tree’s roots coming up and taking part of the road with it,” Smith said.

Residents recalled when 70-mile-per-hour winds hit the area of the site.

“A whole lot of trees just start crashing down,” said Williams.

The cemetery was established in 1849, it’s the resting place for many prominent figures, like Adolphus Busch.

Smith said they are still evaluating how badly they were hit.

“As far as monumentation goes, we’re unclear of that at this time we do there was some monumentation damage,” she said.

Being one of 45 in the world and the only one in Missouri, the level 3 arboretum is now trying to replace up to 100 trees whose long-standing roots have been destroyed.

Calvary Cemetery was hit hard by the storm. The tombstones dating back to 1913 were exposed outside a broken fence, just a few feet away, and a huge tree is now taking over countless tombstones.

Monsignor Delaney with the Archdiocese said they will remain closed due to unsafe conditions, but until then, scheduled burials will be roadside.

As crews for both cemeteries work to clear up debris and assess the damage, Williams said it’s going to take the community to bring back those pieces of the past.

“It takes a community to build a community,” Williams said.

Bellefontaine and Calvary will remain closed to the public until all storm damage is cleared up. They said for those looking for more updates or ways to get involved, their social media pages will continue to keep residents posted.

Smith said they will host an opportunity for volunteers to come to the site to help with clean up.