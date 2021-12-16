Cleanup continues in St. Charles County after storms cause $3.4M in damages

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Crews are still cleaning up the debris left behind after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Defiance, Missouri, last Friday.

The damage from the tornado and severe storms is estimated at more than $3.4 million, according to St. Charles County. A press release from the county stated that 26 structures were destroyed, and 20 had major damage.

Ollie Borgmann, 84, died when the tornado destroyed the home she and her husband shared for 63 years. Strong winds carried the couple to a field about one hundred yards away, where rescuers found them. Both were taken to a hospital, but Borgmann did not survive. Her husband sustained injuries.

Mark Borgmann told FOX 2 that his mother was an “outstanding” woman.

“We loved her to death,” he said. ” She had health issues, but my dad was a saint. He took care of her.”

On Thursday, dozens of volunteers rolled up their sleeves to help clean up the debris.



“It’s amazing the spirit of the community that’s really working together to clean up and help their neighbors,” said John Greifzu, St. Charles County’s assistant director of administration.

Many homeowners plan to rebuild, but recovery efforts could take months.