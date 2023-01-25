FARMINGTON, Mo. – Farmington got several inches of snow overnight. Some residents woke up to a large amount of snow Wednesday morning.

All hands were on deck to clear the snow from sidewalks, driveways, and paths to the front doors.

“They were calling for it, but I didn’t think it was going to get here,” said Amanda Huyser, a Farmington resident. “When I woke up, I was shocked.”

According to the National Weather Service, the Farmington area got the largest snowfall, around 8 inches. Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe said the wet, heavy snow made for slushy conditions on the roads.

“Everybody pulled together. Cars were all over in ditches, some power went out,” said Joseph Smith. “We are a small community around here, and everyone gets together and help each other out.”

The mayor said they were prepared for the heavy snow.

“We got up this morning, and we knew the night before,” Forsythe said. “We always check the weather. We knew a couple days ahead of time.”

The street crews worked to clear the roads. Residents said there is still plenty of work to do, but they are glad they have already made progress.

“My philosophy is you help someone out, and you may not get anything in return, but it makes you feel good,” Smith said.