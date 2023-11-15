EUREKA, Mo. – Some Eureka residents say a gas-like odor comes and goes in an area where a gasoline line break caused a spill on November 2.

A spokesperson for Phillips 66 said the spill was the result of third-party damage to a Phillips 66 pipeline. The spokesperson said through an email, “The cleanup work is expected to continue for a few additional weeks.”

City officials said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the cleanup. The agency estimates 2,100 gallons of gasoline were released. A DNR spokesperson said air monitoring is taking place and no concerning levels have been detected.

The agency said cleaning up contaminated soil is the last step of the cleanup and does not anticipate any long-term issues.

Ashley Wilkins is a Eureka parent who lives nearby. She said the smell of gasoline has not been pleasant. Wilkins said, “Hopefully that gets cleaned up soon.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Phillips 66 spokesperson said the company is committed to ensuring the safety of workers and the public as the cleanup work is underway and is conducting air monitoring to ensure there are no health threats.

The spokesperson said there are measures in place to control odors, but added that some gasoline odors may be occasionally noticeable. The company regrets any inconvenience the smell may cause to neighbors in the area.