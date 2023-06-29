MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – While many in the St. Louis area dealt with the extreme heat, some parts of the area were cleaning up storm damage.

Thousands were without power in Illinois after widespread storms brought heavy downpours and 60-mile-per-hour winds.

“Some of the heaviest water I’ve seen in a while. Coming into town, it goes from 25 feet of visibility to wind gusts, and you couldn’t see past the hood of the trucks,” said Klay Hickey with CanAm Landscaping.

“I know there is trees and everything all the way from here to Standard City, Nilwood, the whole nine yards,” said Will Christopher with the Girard Fire Department.

Trees were blocking roads, sitting on tops of cars and roofs in Girard.

Christopher said the storm left a lot of debris in its path.

“It went from zero to 100 really, really quick. I was sitting in my house, and all of the sudden, it looked like there was a tornado outside,” he said. “Although there was not.”

Neighbors were out Thursday night helping each other with the cleanup.

“Girard is like, I said it’s all torn up. But it was definitely something scary, especially for a lot of people in town,” Christopher said. “Like I said, it kind of hit out of nowhere no one really knows what this wet stuff coming out of the sky is anymore, we haven’t had any for a while.”