WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – The EPA proposes interim clean-up plans for groundwater in Washington County as its water is contaminated with lead.

The plans call for drinking water filters and health education as temporary actions. They hope this will keep people safe until the clean-up is done.

The EPA will present those plans at the Washington County Library starting at 5:30 p.m. After the presentation, locals will have the opportunity to share their comments.

