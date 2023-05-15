ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – We are under a flash flood watch, and many have been dealing with excess water all weekend. Cleanup in south St. Louis County is underway, where it was hit the hardest.

The Cedar Creek Lodge Apartments have flooded at least three times since 2017. Over the weekend, emergency crews responded to dozens of calls for help as cars were stuck in floodwater.

Devon Emspon lives in the apartment complex and provided dozens of photos of the flooding.

“I started knocking on all my neighbors’ doors to let them know they probably should move their car,” he said. “It was pretty frightening, because this is the worst one I’ve seen yet. It was going very fast. One minute, it was raining really hard. The next thing I know, nobody could get in or get out.”

The apartment also flooded in 2017 and 2019.

Residents evacuated as authorities prepared for the historic crest of the river. It flooded many homes and businesses

“The creek can’t handle that amount of water. Once this particular creek flows into the River Des Peres,” said Sean Stone with the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) Project Clear. “Which is also a very large storm sewer, if the water level in the River Des Peres is higher than where creek comes in, that water is going to back itself up.”

Interstate 55 was also closed at Reavis Barracks, where up to 4 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time. There was also flash flooding on Brook Avenue near Jefferson Barracks Park. No one was injured.

MSD officials said if you are wondering if you live in a flood-prone area, you can always check.