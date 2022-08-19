ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023.

“We chose an all-new construction located with full highway frontage at the intersections of I-70 and Interstate 64 for its visibility and ease of access to maximize convenience for customers and business partners,” stated President and Owner Raj Clement.

Clement Hyundai which is currently located at 971 Wilmer Road in Wentzville will be relocating upon the opening of the new facilities to the newly constructed premises at 500 Clement Point Dr. Wentzville, MO 63385.