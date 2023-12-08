ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking for a treat that’s sweet and festive, Clementine’s Creamery has you covered.

The holiday flavors are now available. The creamery’s ‘candy cane lane’ with crushed peppermint candies and dark chocolate flake.

Brown butter brownie: a dark chocolate brownie batter ice cream with house-made chocolate brownies. A red velvet cupcake made with tangy cream cheese ice cream features a red velvet cupcake with a gooey French chocolate center hidden inside and the return of the popular vegan sugar cookie with sprinkles.