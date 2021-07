ST. LOUIS – A sweet place for a treat in St. Louis is getting national recognition. Clementine’s Creamery was named one of the top 10 places for ice cream delivery in the US by USA Today.

Clementine’s has offered nationwide shipping for years.

They created a new flavor Missouri Mud. That treat honors the state’s 200th anniversary this year.

Clementine’s plans to open a fifth brick and mortar location this month in Town and Country.