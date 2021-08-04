Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery takes over The Custard Station in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Kirkwood’s Custard Station has new owners.

The Custard Station, located next to Kirkwood Station, will now be operated by Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery.

The Custard Station closed in September 2020.

This will be Clementine’s sixth location. Their five others are in Lafayette Square, Clayton, Southhampton, Lake St. Louis, and town & Country. All the other locations offer indoor seating, but this 208-square-foot building is truly just a stand with a walk-up window. This means Clementine’s will only be offering 12 of their usual 24 flavors at the stand.

The shop should be operational before September comes.