ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are investigating an apparent murder at a gas station in a busy part of west St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place at the ‘BP’ gas station located just off Highway 40 on the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez captured footage of the area, where the victim and clerk of the store was seen lying inside the entrance.

Police say the clerk was shot after confronting a suspect or suspects who tried to steal their car.

A local that was sleeping outside a neighboring business shared that he initially didn’t hear the shot, but arrived to the scene after police responded to the shooting.

“I’m pretty shaken up,” local Michael Wightman expressed. “I know all the employees, they know me as well. They’re nice people. I just can’t believe this happened, I’m pretty shaken up “I don’t know what’s going on here in Dogtown. I’ve lived here a long time, it’s not the place it used to be, and I don’t know what the answer is.”

Multiple homicide detectives are at the scene, and police picked up potential evidence in the area. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.