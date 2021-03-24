Closet manufacturer raises over $40K for local charities

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Closet Company has an excellent eye for closet manufacturing and organizational spaces, but their vision far exceeds interior design.

President Jennifer Williams started Closets for a Cause at the beginning of 2020 and since then has donated over $40,000 to local charities.

Williams has always given back to the community, but after seeing how businesses and organizations were struggling through the pandemic, she knew she could do more to help. Through Closets for a Cause, St. Louis Closet Co. partners with local area charities to help make the community more aware of the resources available to them and spread the organization’s mission.

A new organization is selected every month. Since Jan. 2020, they’ve helped raise more than $2,500 for the following non-profits:

  • KidSmart – August 2020
    • $3,007.12 to assist them in equipping numerous students with school supplies.
  • Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition – September 2020
    • $3,106.55 to support them with recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
  • DEAF, Inc. – November 2020
    • $3,449.32 to support their 2020 “Breakfast with Signing Santa” event.
  • Toys for Tots – December 2020
    • $3,022.00 to help them provide toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.
  • Pedal the Cause – January 2021
    • $3,732.25 to support their annual cycling challenge.
  • The APA Adoption Center – February 2021
    • $3,222.22 to help thousands of pets in need of second (and third) chances at new loving homes.

This month they are working with Autism Speaks, a national organization that helps provide support, resources, and opportunities for autistic children and adults. 

“The St. Louis Closet Company has been an integral part of raising philanthropic dollars for our organization, and those dollars will be deployed to support the 1 and every 54 children impacted by autism from across the US, and the 1 and every 45 adults impacted by autism,” said Dr. Michael Quinn, Director of Field Development for Autism Speaks in St. Louis. 

April’s recipient will be the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri chapter. St. Louis Closet Company will continue their philanthropic efforts through 2021. If you are a business or organization looking to partner with Closets for a Cause, you can contact them at www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

