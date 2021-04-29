Closing arguments begin in Missouri double life murder trial

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Closing arguments in a high-profile Missouri murder trial start today. James Addie, 54, is accused of murder while living a double life. The body of Molly Watson, 35, was found near a creek bed in 2018. They had a secret romance for seven years and she died two days before their wedding. Addie was already married for over two decades and his wife did not know about the affair.

The trial is entering the fourth day. The defense rested their case Wednesday and Addie declined to testify. Court TV is in Jefferson City, Missouri, and has been broadcasting the details of the trial on television and the internet. You can see live coverage of the closing arguments here.

The trial began on Monday. Prosecutors said that Watson died from a gunshot wound to the head. Tire tracks were found near the body that matched Addie’s vehicle. Jurors were shown graphic images of the crime scene. Evidence collected from Watson’s home showed that she was looking forward to the wedding.

Addie’s ex-wife and daughter took the stand on Tuesday. The suspect shed tears before his daughter, Emma, began testifying. They had no idea he was having the affair.

Emma said that she made the t-shirt that investigators found with blood on it at the crime scene. It was covered in Watson’s DNA. Her timeline of events puts Addie outside of their home during the time of the murder.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator testified on Wednesday that he can not determine if the tire marks found at the scene match Addie’s vehicle. A firearms expert said that the ammo found in Addie’s home matches the brand found in an empty box at the scene.

The defense rested without presenting a case. The began the trial saying that the state could not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. They did not call witnesses and Addie did not testify.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS taking place this morning in MO v James Addie. There’s a bit of delay due to a juror being out sick today, an alternate will take their place. @CourtTV pic.twitter.com/Cb2nRlbCAf — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaCourtTV) April 29, 2021

The drawn out pauses from this criminalist on the stand were uncomfortable to watch…and ultimately he was the last witness heard by the jury. https://t.co/Fc6wGg221t — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaCourtTV) April 28, 2021

Dr. Carl Stacy is a Forensic Pathologist and faculty member at the University of Missouri. Stacy conducted the autopsy on Molly Watson’s body and determined cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head. @KOMUnews — Patterson Fallis (@PFallis_TV) April 28, 2021

Defendant James Addie’s ex-wife emotionally testified today about the moment she discovered this photo in the loft of her garage…hours after she learned her then husband had a secret fiancée. This is Addie and murder victim Molly Watson together on vacation. @CourtTV pic.twitter.com/WrudINBClj — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaCourtTV) April 27, 2021