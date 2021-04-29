Closing arguments begin in Missouri double life murder trial

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Closing arguments in a high-profile Missouri murder trial start today. James Addie, 54, is accused of murder while living a double life. The body of Molly Watson, 35, was found near a creek bed in 2018. They had a secret romance for seven years and she died two days before their wedding. Addie was already married for over two decades and his wife did not know about the affair.

The trial is entering the fourth day. The defense rested their case Wednesday and Addie declined to testify. Court TV is in Jefferson City, Missouri, and has been broadcasting the details of the trial on television and the internet. You can see live coverage of the closing arguments here.

The trial began on Monday. Prosecutors said that Watson died from a gunshot wound to the head. Tire tracks were found near the body that matched Addie’s vehicle. Jurors were shown graphic images of the crime scene. Evidence collected from Watson’s home showed that she was looking forward to the wedding.

Addie’s ex-wife and daughter took the stand on Tuesday. The suspect shed tears before his daughter, Emma, began testifying. They had no idea he was having the affair.

Emma said that she made the t-shirt that investigators found with blood on it at the crime scene. It was covered in Watson’s DNA. Her timeline of events puts Addie outside of their home during the time of the murder.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator testified on Wednesday that he can not determine if the tire marks found at the scene match Addie’s vehicle. A firearms expert said that the ammo found in Addie’s home matches the brand found in an empty box at the scene.

The defense rested without presenting a case. The began the trial saying that the state could not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. They did not call witnesses and Addie did not testify.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News