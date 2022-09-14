ST. LOUIS – Attorneys for the defense and the government are presenting their closing arguments in a murder-for-hire trial involving a local reality television star accused of plotting to have his nephew murdered for an insurance payout.

Federal prosecutors allege James Timothy “Tim” Norman arranged Andre Montgomery Jr.’s murder for $450,000 in insurance benefits, of which Norman was the sole beneficiary.

Norman is the son of Robbie Montgomery, who founded Sweetie Pie’s in 1996. Norman was a co-owner of some of the restaurants by 2011. The Montgomery family starred in the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” produced by Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network.

Jurors were seated just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge John Ross read lengthy instructions for the jury before closing statements.

While the jury will decide Norman’s guilt or innocence, Judge Ross will rule on sentencing if necessary.

Andre Montgomery Jr. was shot and killed on the evening of March 14, 2016, outside a home recording studio in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Road. He was 21. Norman was one of four co-conspirators indicted in the conspiracy.

Travell Hill, the trigger man, was indicted in November 2020 on one count of murder-for-hire and one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. He pleaded guilty in June 2022. He’ll be sentenced on Sept. 20.

Terica Ellis, who worked as an exotic dancer in Memphis, Tennessee, was accused of setting Andre up and tipping off Norman and others about Andre’s location before the murder. Ellis pleaded guilty in July 2022 to one count of murder-for-hire conspiracy. She’ll be sentenced on Oct. 26.

Both Hill and Ellis testified against Norman last week.

Waiel Yaghnam, Norman’s insurance agent, was indicted in August 2020 on one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. He pleaded guilty in July 2022. He’ll be sentenced on Oct. 26.

Prosecutors allege Norman conspired with Yaghnam to get the life insurance policy on Montgomery. That policy contained a $200,000 base with a $200,000 accidental death rider that would pay out if Montgomery died of anything besides natural causes, and a $50,000 10-year term rider that would pay out if Montgomery died within a decade of the policy being approved.

Norman testified on his own behalf Tuesday. He was the final witness for the defense. He denied any involvement in the conspiracy. Federal prosecutors cross-examined just two of the defense’s witnesses. After testifying for several hours, Norman’s cross-examination was brief – about 10 minutes.