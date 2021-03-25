Closing arguments in trial of St. Louis officers accused of beating colleague in 2017

ST. LOUIS – Closing arguments began Thursday in the trial of three St. Louis Police officers charged with assaulting an undercover colleague. The case could go to the jury on Friday.

The case revolves around the beating of undercover detective Luther Hall during a 2017 protest.

The officers standing trial for violating Luther Hall’s civil rights are Dustin Boone, Steve Korte, and Christopher Myers. Hall testified all he could feel that night were boots, fists, and baton sticks, and that it felt like it lasted forever.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the prosecutor reminded jurors that Boone admitted attacking Hall in a text. And that when Hall’s cellphone, which recorded some of the incident, was allegedly destroyed by a defendant, it showed consciousness of guilt.

Scott Rosenblum, Myers’ attorney, attacked the federal case, saying the investigation was tainted and flawed. He said the evidence shows witnesses for the prosecution lied.

Korte’s lawyer, John Rogers, followed Rosenblum’s lead. He said the case was based on speculation. He added that people were saying things that are incredible and they’re incredible because they’re not true.

On Friday morning, the jury will hear from the third defense attorney and his closing argument, followed one more time by the prosecutor.

The judge will give the jury instructions and then they’ll start deliberations.