ST. LOUIS – The trial has been unfolding inside the St. Louis County Courthouse.

The testimony started on Tuesday. Closing arguments were originally supposed to get begin Thursday but were delayed. Now they are set for 9 a.m. Friday morning.

North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf was 40 years old when he was shot and killed in June 2019 in the line of duty. Langsdorf responded to a bad check complaint at a Wellston food market when he lost his life.

Investigators said 29-year-old Bonette Meeks shot Langsdorf in the head doing a struggle inside the market. Meeks was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

During the trial, prosecutors told jurors that Meeks tried to cash two suspicious checks that were worth more than $6,000. Langsdorf tried to handcuff Meeks which led to the scuffle and the shooting. Meeks’ lawyer argued that Langsdorf did not identify himself as a police officer and that only his hat identified him as an officer. The officer that chased and arrested Meeks said that he saw him running from the market east on Page with a gun in his hand.

There’s no word on how long the closing arguments are expected to last or when the jury may officially get the case.