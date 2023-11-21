ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Suzie Sallee of St. Charles is known for her generosity. Sallee routinely helps those in need. For the second year in a row, she decided to place a rack of donated coats in her driveway.

Sallee encouraged anyone in need to take a coat or to donate one if possible. She said it’s been heartwarming to see grateful visitors look up at her window and wave.

“They’re so excited that they get a coat,” Sallee said.

That warm feeling turned to heartache when that coat rack was cleaned out two weeks ago. Sallee decided to try again. She put out the rack last week, but said someone ran off with the donations.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Jose Jones, owner of Boxing Therapy in St. Charles, heard about what happened. Sallee was at the gym Tuesday helping with a turkey dinner giveaway. Jones informed her he’s having a clothing drive and offered to help Sallee make sure any coats she donates will land in the right hands.

“Like a true champion, she’s going to get back up,” Jones said. “She’s already back up.”

Sallee is also partnering with a local restaurant that has a similar rack of coats available for anyone who needs one.

“We are a community that comes together and stands strong with one another,” she said.

Johnny Evans recently received a donated coat from Sallee. He was pleased to hear Boxing Therapy would help her.

“It’s hard to find people like that,” Evans said.

Theresa Perry was helping with the turkey meal giveaway Tuesday. She’s been on the receiving end of help and finds giving more rewarding. Perry welcomes the person who took the clothes to spend some time volunteering.

“We welcome the Grinch,” she said. “When we get done with him, he’s going to be serving pies.”