ST. LOUIS – It’s a morning and afternoon of grey skies in the St. Louis area, but we’re staying dry for the time being. We may yet see some sunshine this afternoon but temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

But tonight, those mostly cloudy skies will yield rainfall as scattered showers develop to the west into early Tuesday morning. Moderate-to-heavy rain will become widespread through the early morning hours.

St. Louis can expect to see moderate rain and some thunder continuing through much of the morning and early afternoon. The heaviest rain looks to stay west of the St. Louis metro area, where one to two inches will be possible.

Rain becomes lighter and less widespread in the afternoon and evening in St. Louis. Scattered showers will linger long into the afternoon and evening to the west and southwest. As for temperatures, highs are expected in the low 70s on Tuesday, some 15 to 20 degrees below normal, and the coolest day most places have seen since late May or early June.

Any scattered showers come to an end Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. For Wednesday, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and highs near 80. Thursday is looking beautiful, with highs in the low 80s and sunny skies. We are watching for increasing rain chances into the weekend, but not looking like a washout by any means.