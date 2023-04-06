SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s scheduled Budweiser Clydesdale appearances have been canceled, according to a statement from Anheuser-Busch.

Local Budweiser distributor Wil Fischer Distributing decided to cancel all of the Springfield Clydesdale showings, citing safety concerns for their employees.

KOLR10 reached out to Anheuser-Busch for comment, but the company has not released any other details.

Anheuser-Busch has recently come under some scrutiny for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. A popular example of the backlash is a video of Kid Rock wearing a MAGA cap, announcing his disapproval of Anheuser-Busch and the partnership by using an automatic firearm to destroy a display of Bud Light.