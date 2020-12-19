Coalition asks Missouri Governor to extend mail-in voting provision

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Republican governors and state lawmakers in many states have followed President Donald Trump’s lead in downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus virus, refusing to wear masks and fighting against coronavirus restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Revelations that the president and first lady are now among those who have tested positive for the disease did little to change their thinking. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Dozens of civil rights advocates, faith leaders and others are urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to extend into next year a law allowing more people to cast their votes by mail to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus through in-person voting.

A letter signed by people representing nearly five dozen organizations asks the Republican governor to use his emergency authority to extend the law he signed in June. It allows those considered at high-risk of the virus such as older people and those with certain medical conditions to vote absentee without having their ballot notarized. Everyone else needs their mail-in ballots to be notarized.