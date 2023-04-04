ST. LOUIS – Scott Seiss, a comedian well-known for his role in new film “Cocaine Bear,” will make four stops in Missouri next week as part of his ongoing comedy tour.

Seiss has also built a strong platform though TikTok video sketches known as “Angry Retail Guy,” through which he takes a common phrase heard in retail settings and reacts to it with humor. Recently, he also starred as Tom in the new comedy horror film “Cocaine Bear.”

In Missouri, there will be multiple opportunities to see a comedy show next week. Seiss recently added shows to St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia.

Here is his upcoming schedule in the Show-Me State:

April 10: Springfield, Missouri at the Blue Room (6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows)

April 11: St. Louis, Missouri at the Helium Comedy Club (7:15 p.m.)

April 12: Columbia, Missouri at The Blue Note (7 p.m.)

April 13: Kansas City, Missouri (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.)

For more information on Seiss’ upcoming comedy tour and information on how to purchase tickets, click here.