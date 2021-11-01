Cohen and Clementine’s Creamery create ‘Peppermint Andy’ flavor

ST. LOUIS – Beginning Monday celebrity Andy Cohen, a native St. Louisan, will have his own ice cream flavor sold at Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery.

Customers can now purchase “Peppermint Andy” in stores and it can be ordered and shipped starting on Wednesday, November 3. Fifty percent of sales from the peppermint-chocolate flavored ice cream will go to the non-profit DOORWAYS. The organization is an interfaith non-profit which provides housing and related supportive services to improve quality of life and health outcomes for people affected by HIV/AIDS.

“Andy Cohen has been a steadfast DOORWAYS supporter and friend for many, many years,” DOORWAYS President and CEO Opal Jones said. “It’s wonderful to see Clementine’s honor him with this new ice cream! Peppermint is known as both a remedy and a delightful essence—two characteristics among Andy’s many traits. He helps improve the lives of people in need—such as our DOORWAYS clients—through his generous and kind spirit.”

“We are honored to partner with Andy and DOORWAYS on this special flavor,” Clementine’s Creamery CEO and Flavor Temptress Tamara Keefe said. “What a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season with a delicious new ice cream that will also benefit a most worthy organization in our community.” The flavor consists of Clementine’s dairy base, crushed New York’s King Leo Peppermint candies, decadent dark chocolate curls and a hint of vanilla.

Clementine’s has six locations.

637 S. 18 th Street in historic Lafayette Square

Street in historic Lafayette Square 730 DeMun in Clayton

4715 Macklind in the South Hampton neighborhood

The Meadows Shopping Center in Lake St. Louis

13426 Clayton Road in Town & Country

Soon-to-open Kirkwood location at 140 W. Argonne.

