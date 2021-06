LINCOLN COUNTY Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol criminal investigators have reopened a homicide case that has been cold for 35 years.

Reva L. Perkins, 26, was stabbed to death in her home on Chestnut Street in Hawk Point June 11, 1986. She was the mother of two young children who were in the home at the time of her murder, according to a press release.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Jason A. Ashby at 636-300-2800 or jason.ashby@mshp.dps.mo.gov.