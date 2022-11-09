ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week.

A strong cold front is moving in from the west. It will bring the chance of severe weather to Iowa and parts of northern Missouri Thursday. As the line of showers and storms moves through, there is a slight risk of strong to severe storms ( Level 2 out of 5) in places like Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Kirksville, Missouri. The main threat will be damaging winds with speeds up to 60 mph.

The St. Louis area will probably not see severe weather. But, the winter-like cold air moves in early Friday after the front moves through. Highs are expected to reach only into the 30s. The cold temperatures will last through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies.