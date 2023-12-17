ST. LOUIS – Be ready for a cold chill and a gusty wind! Monday is the coldest day of the week, with temperatures in the 30s.

Add to that a gusty northwest wind that will keep wind chills in the 20s for most of the day. Wind gusts could be in the 40-mile-per-hour range, so it could be an extremely windy day.

Temperatures will rebound back to the mild side, as we return to the 50s by Wednesday.

Our next storm is building for the week’s end, and it’s not the type of precipitation you were hoping for. Rain will be prominent starting Friday and right through the holiday weekend.