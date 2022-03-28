ST. LOUIS – The weekend’s subfreezing temperatures caused some damage to some of our blooming trees and shrubs. Trees currently in full bloom were most at risk.

“You could see some browning on the tips of your plant’s petals if they were already in bloom or just a little browning of some of the more tender leaves that are coming out,” said Daria McKelvey, supervisor of the Kemper Center for Home Gardening at the Missouri Botanical Garden. “But you don’t have to really worry because the plant will be able to recover as we continue on in spring and start warming up.”

If you just planted your cool season crops, they may have seen some damage as well. Some may notice some browning of their magnolias but that might not be just from the cold.

“Part of it could be the colder temperatures we saw this weekend but also here in the garden; for example, some of our magnolias, they were blooming a while ago, so they’re kind of starting on their downhill natural progression,” McKelvey said. “So you might start seeing a little browning on the petals and things like that.”

Some of the earlier blooming cherries also may have taken a bit of a hit but the ones at the Japanese Garden still look great.

What may be a bigger concern is the rain and strong winds headed our way by Wednesday.

“It could unfortunately knock some of the petals that we see on our weeping cherries and maybe take off the rest of the magnolias that haven’t dropped from last weekend,” McKelvey said. “So we may see a little bit of damage but if the plants that we have have not fully bloomed yet they may be able to skirt through the windy and cold weather and come out unscathed on the other side of the week.”

Luckily at the Missouri Botanical Garden, so far so good.

“I walked around this morning and I didn’t really see any again with the exception of the magnolias. But other than that, I think we did pretty good though if you’ve got any cherries or plants that took a hit and you want to still see something beautiful you can come out to the garden and walk around,” McKelvey said.

In the Japanese Garden. the weeping cherries are still looking gorgeous, and the Yoshino cherry trees, which are really popular, may be popping out within the next couple of days. Hopefully, they’ll wait to bloom until we’re on the other side of the wind and colder nights expected later this week.