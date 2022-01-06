Cold temperatures causing plumbing issues across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits overnight. Area plumbers have already been busy responding to calls for frozen water pipes.

“Pipes are often on an exterior wall, so they freeze very quickly,” said Kirkwood Plumbing operations manager Devin Hammock.

Kirkwood Plumbing partners with Property Medic Cleaning and Restoration and Mr. Rooter. They’ve all been busy.

“We actually had a commercial building in Creve Coeur that burst over the holiday weekend,” said Property Medic’s James Busby. “They didn’t come in until Monday and the electric was out.”

Helping families in Missouri and Illinois stay warm during the winter months is something Heat Up St. Louis has been doing for 22 years. The agency has seen a dramatic spike in demand for help during this most recent shot of winter weather.

The agency’s founder, Gentry Trotter, said the idea behind the organization is to help prevent families from becoming homeless and saving lives.

“We want to prevent medical and health incidents that are negative,” said Trotter. “We want people to continue to be safe this winter.”

Anyone wanting help or offering help can visit www.heatupstlouis.org.

For more information about preventing water pipes from freezing, visit https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/winter-storm/frozen-pipes.html