Cold weather can’t stop 62-year-old from getting to work on time

FENTON, Mo. – The winter weather has kept many people in our region home from work. But one dedicated restaurant employee has not missed a single day. Michael “Mikey” Drummon comes to work every day – on his bicycle.

Six days a week—and for the last six years—Drummon makes the 18-mile roundtrip trek from home to his job at iHOP.

“It takes me 1 hour and 10 minutes to get to work and it takes me 1 hour and 20 minutes to get home,” he said.

Once Drummon arrives at the restaurant, there is no recovering from the ride; he gets right to work.

“Mikey is every manager’s dream employee,” said Alexis Bailey, Drummon’s boss.

Bailey says Drummon never calls off work or comes in late. He’s a role model when it comes to dedication.

“We have staff that calls out and they are driving in their cars and Mikey gets here no matter what,” Bailey said. It doesn’t matter if it is rain, snow, ice; he is here.”

Even when temperatures are in single digits, Drummon bundles up and rides.

“I have the heated socks, I have the heated gloves, I have the jacket … I have four layers,” he said.

Drummon says the cold from the last few days has been especially biting on his commute.

“I know I had to make a couple of stops on two of the days,” he said. “I stopped at a gas station after two miles, then I went four more miles and stopped again. So, I had two really gritty days.”

Drummon has made some friends after all of his mornings on the road and they will pick him up if the weather is really bad. But on most days—even the bad ones—he just wants to ride his bicycle.

“Look at places like Spain, Germany, Japan. These other countries, that’s what they do, and it is totally normal there,” he said.

Drummon believes he’s pedaled bike enough to visit California and back – twice.

And although he turned 62 in January, Drummon says he’s not ready to hang up his helmet just yet.

“I’m actually old enough to retire but I don’t want to do that,” he said.