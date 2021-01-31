Cold, wet weather proves problematic for drivers

ST. LOUIS – The cold and rainy weather conditions are making it tough on drivers. We’ve seen several accidents throughout the day.

The rain has been relentless and, with temperatures dropping, we could possibly see some ice patches forming on the roads – not the best conditions for drivers.

A large box truck carrying 35,000 pounds of candy overturned while traveling on Interstate 44 Saturday morning. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. as the truck was coming off of a slight bend in the roadway. The bed of the trailer burst open and thousands of pounds of candy spilled onto the road.

Unfortunately, the traffic was not so sweet for commuters. They were stuck in heavy traffic until around 4 p.m., with only two lanes open until the Missouri Department of Transportation and crews could clean up.

Over on I-270, another semi took a turn for the worse and crashed into the median, actually crashing through it to oncoming traffic. There were no injuries or deaths in either accident.