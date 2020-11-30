Coldest air of the season arrives as meteorological winter begins

ST. LOUIS – Meteorological winter begins Dec. 1; and right on cue, the coldest air so far this season is arriving. On Tuesday morning, temperatures will fall into the upper teens and low 20s.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter captured a burst of snow flurries Monday morning. Many saw some flurries and felt those blustery conditions with wind chills in the teens. The flurries didn’t amount to much but they gave us a quick glance at the fast-approaching winter season.

The gusty northwesterly winds on Monday added to that winter chill. Temperatures in the 30s felt like the 20s all afternoon.

With so many people having turned to outdoor activities and exercise, with the coldest air of the season arriving, some may be questioning their options for their workouts.

Olaoluwa Olunloyo, owner of Train 300, said it’s important to still stay active as the weather turns colder and that there are even benefits to exercising out outdoors on an afternoon like today. But you need to make sure you stay safe and warm.

“You can actually burn more calories in the cold than if you were working out in room temperatures or even high temperatures. You can work out longer, you have a little bit more endurance because your body can regulate a little bit better. Most people’s problem is overheating when they workout,” he said.

“So, you can burn more calories, you can work out longer, but again you need to make sure that you’re safe. Make sure you have like a hat on. I got my native hat on. Make sure you’re layered up. Always make sure you have gloves. Make sure your feet and your whole body is warm.”

Olunloyo says to avoid working out outdoors when the temperature or wind chill gets to around 18 degrees. That means going into this winter you’ll want to avoid those outdoor workouts in the morning hours and instead wait until the afternoon when the sun is at its highest angle and temperatures are warmer.