Collapse of omicron variant nearly complete as St. Louis returns to near pre-surge numbers

ST. LOUIS – Just 26 days after the region set a record with more than 1,400 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Wednesday 472 people were currently hospitalized for the virus, a 66.8% decrease in less than a month.

The latest task force numbers confirm a return to pre-Christmas holiday numbers.

Just 68 new admissions were reported by the task force, dropping the rolling 7-day average of admissions to 68 patients. That’s down from the 244 patients our region averaged per day on January 12.

Also included in today’s tallies are 103 patients in ICU units, 65 patients on ventilators, and only 16 pediatric patients hospitalized. All are significant downturns from the record numbers achieved in January.