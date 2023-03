ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit is teaming up with several area colleges and universities to promote affordable public transportation.

They’re hosting a mascot meet-up Friday to kick off the weeklong ‘College Transit Challenge.’ It’s happening at 9:00 a.m. at the Cortex MetroLink Station on Duncan Avenue.

All challenge participants will be entered for a chance to win prizes and at the end of the week, the school with the most ridership will be awarded bragging rights.