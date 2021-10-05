College visit road trip results in $50,000 Powerball win for St. Charles family

O’FALLON, Mo. – A stop for a cup of coffee was a fortuitous decision for a St. Charles family traveling out of state for a college trip.

The family had pulled in at the QuikTrip on Belleau Creek Road. While inside the store, the father bought a Powerball ticket for the upcoming Sept. 25 drawing.

The winning numbers on Sept. 25 were 22, 23, 37, 62, and 63, with the Powerball number 19. His ticket matched four of the five white numbers, as well as the red Powerball number.

“I’ve got to be honest, it was dumb luck,” the man said “I may buy two to three tickets a year.”

The father, who was not identified, told Missouri Lottery officials his family will use some of the winnings on home improvement projects.