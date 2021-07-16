Collision between truck and SUV closes NB I-270 in St. Louis County

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Northbound lanes of I-270 are closed at Dorsett in St. Louis. County after an accident involving a box truck and another vehicle. The collision happened at around 3:45 pm.

First responders are at the scene. One person was removed from the vehicle. There may be more victims in this crash. The conditions of the victims in this crash are not known at this time.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is heading to the scene to get a view from above. More information is still coming into the FOX 2 newsroom. Turn on News 11 on KPLR or FOX 2 for a live update. Refresh this page for the latest update.