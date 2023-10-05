ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A collision involving a MoDOT truck and another vehicle shut down I-370 at 94 Thursday afternoon. The orange truck can be seen pushed up onto the barrier dividing the east and westbound lanes. First responders are on the scene.

Traffic is backed up in the area. There is a backup in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Check FOX 2’s traffic map for real-time updates.

It is not clear if there are any injuries in this crash. This is a developing story. Check this story for the latest updates as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.