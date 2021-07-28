Colorblind glasses help patrons see art as intended at the Springfield Art Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The Springfield Art Museum and EnChroma have partnered up to bring spectral lens technology to art lovers.

Beginning July 28th, visitors with color vision deficiencies can borrow EnChroma glasses from the museum’s front desk. The Springfield Art Museum is the third museum – after the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art – in Missouri to offer this assistive technology.

“The waves of light and the different colors in EnChroma glasses get rid of the confusing spikes, so the eye is much more able to pick up on the waves of light that will actually show up red and green,” says Dr. Katie



McElvaine, owner of Springfield Family Vision. McElvaine sponsored four glasses for museum use.

Both versions of what an average eye sees and a colorblind eye sees of Jerry Bowman’s watercolor painting.