Columbia, Mo. police to build levee in search for missing Missouri woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Police in Columbia, Missouri say a levee will be built on a river where authorities have searched for the body of a missing Chinese woman.

Police announced Wednesday that the levee will be built into the Lamine River near the community of Boonville, in an area where cadaver dogs have hit on a scent.

Searchers are looking for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge. She’s not been seen since October. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, is charged with killing her.

Police say the levee will allow search teams to move heavy equipment farther out into the river to aid with the search.

