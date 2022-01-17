Columbia police reopen investigation into man’s 2020 death

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police have reopened an investigation into the 2020 death of a 37-year-old Columbia man.

Police initially ruled Freddie McKee’s death in July 2020 was a drug overdose. His mother, Doressia McKee, has consistently questioned that ruling and the police department’s investigation. She filed a complaint with the Columbia Police Department, which initially refused to reopen the investigation.

McKee then filed an appeal with the Citizens Police Review Board, which recommended the case be reopened.

Police Chief Geoff Jones said in early December that he would assign a detective who was not involved in the original case to determine if more investigation is needed.