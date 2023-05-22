ST. LOUIS — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is playing the Enterprise Center this fall. You can see his Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour in St. Louis Sunday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 25 through Ticketmaster.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesia has over 1.1 billion YouTube views and 25 million social media fans. He has headlined and sold out venues like Madison Square Garden and The Sydney Opera House.

Iglesias stars in the Netflix series “Mr. Iglesias,” playing a compassionate high school teacher. He has also released two stand-up comedy specials on Netflix, including “Stadium Fluffy,” which made history as the first comedy performance at and sellout of Dodger Stadium, with an audience of 55,000 fans.

Iglesia will co-star with Tim Allen in the second season of Disney+’s “The Santa Clauses.”