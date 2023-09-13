ST. LOUIS — Comedian Jeff Dunham is known for using puppets in his stand-up comedy. His new “Still Not Canceled” tour is coming to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on December 30th. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Dunham is a renowned comedian who has left a unique mark on the world of stand-up comedy. His career took off in the late 1980s, and he quickly rose to prominence for his unique blend of humor and ventriloquism. What sets Dunham apart is his ability to breathe life into a diverse cast of puppet characters, each with its own distinct personality and comedic quirks.