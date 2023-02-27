ST. LOUIS — Comedian Kevin James is coming to St. Louis this fall during his Irregardless Tour. He will be playing the Stifel Theatre on Wednesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m.

James is a comedian, actor, and writer who best known for his role as Doug Heffernan on the hit TV series “The King of Queens,” which aired from 1998 to 2007.

James is known for his physical comedy, as well as his ability to make audiences laugh with his relatable, down-to-earth humor. He often draws on his own experiences as a husband and father in his comedy.