ST. LOUIS — Comedian, actor, and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco will be coming to St. Louis during his 2024 ‘It Ain’t Right’ tour. He plays at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The 47-city tour kicks off on July 11 a in Norfolk, Virginia with stops in Atlanta, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena on December 15.

Maniscalco, a seasoned comedian with a two-decade career, has garnered a dedicated fan base. His recent tour included sold-out shows at venues in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Maniscalco has also starred in six comedy specials for networks like Netflix, Showtime, and Comedy Central.