ST. LOUIS – Due to popular demand, comedian Tom Segura has added a second show for his upcoming St. Louis engagement.

Segura will perform at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 8, at 10 p.m. His 7 p.m. show that same day already sold out. He’s launching his new world tour, “I’m Coming Everywhere,” on June 18 at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, California, and runs through Feb 4., 2023, in New Zealand.

He recently performed to sold-out audiences on his 100-plus city “Take It Down” tour.

Segura is known for his Netflix stand-up specials “Ball Hog,” “Disgraceful,” “Mostly Stories,” and “Completely Normal.” He also co-hosts two successful podcasts – “Your Mom’s House,” alongside his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and “2 Bears, 1 Cave,” with best friend and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer.

Tickets for Segura’s second St. Louis show go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for $49, $69, and $99 at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.