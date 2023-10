ST. LOUIS – Get ready to double over with laughter! Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery will bring their ‘Best Friends Comedy Tour‘ to the Stifel Theatre this Friday, October 27.

FOX 2 is giving away a pair of tickets to the show, but you have to enter by Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

To get registered, go to the contest page of FOX2Now.com. For a bonus chance to enter, follow FOX2Now on Instagram.