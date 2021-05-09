Commemorative KC police coin criticized for offensive design

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A commemorative coin that was designed to honor the Kansas City Police Department’s vice unit is being widely criticized.
The coin, which was to feature an image of a pimp with a biracial complexion on one side and a handcuffed brown-skinned woman on the other side, was never produced.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said he has seen a rendering of the coin, which hasn’t been released publicly, and he told department leaders he was displeased.
The Kansas City Star reports that Police Chief Rick Smith told the Board of Police Commissioners he found the image offensive and had launched an investigation into how it had been approved,