Commerce Bank branch located at 118 W. 47th St. on the Plaza in Kansas City. Photo by Gia Vang, Fox 4 News.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Commerce Bank customers are encouraged to log on and check their accounts.

Dozens of the bank’s customers reported deposit and payment issues Friday morning.

Many customers said they contacted the bank after discovering their paychecks weren’t deposited into their accounts. They reported some payment transactions hadn’t processed either.

In a statement to customers, Commerce Bank said it is aware of the problem, and said it is an issue with the company’s nightly processing.

“We apologize for the inconvenience; we’re working to fix the issue as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience; we know this has created challenges for our customers,” Commerce Bank posted on Facebook.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Commerce Bank said it does not know when the problem will be fixed.

The bank asks customers who are impacted by the issue to call customer care at 877-278-1744 for help resolving the issue.