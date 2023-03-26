ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the Coca-Cola plant in St. Charles, after several commercial vehicles caught fire at the bottling factory.

It’s unclear when the fire started, and if any part of the plant itself has been damaged.

According to Deputy Chief Steve Brown, St. Charles Fire Department, about 10 trucks caught fire, seven of which were destroyed. The fire was put out just before 4 p.m.

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have more information here as it becomes available, and on our news broadcasts this evening.