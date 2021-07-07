Committee considers St. Louis Aldermanic President’s COVID stimulus plan today

ST. LOUIS – A committee will consider St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed’s proposal today on how to spend federal COVID stimulus money.

The $153 million package is almost double the $81.4 million plan outlined by Mayor Tishaura Jones which was based largely on recommendations from a stimulus advisory panel she appointed.

Reed’s plan calls for an extra $5 million for police overtime pay and $53 million in additional economic development efforts.

Reed’s legislative director said the vast majority of the mayor’s proposals are in Reed’s bill except the $5 million she wanted for lump-sum payments of up to $500 to some low-income and unemployed residents.